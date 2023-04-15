There has been fighting in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). There are conflicting reports coming out of the country and the RSF says it has taken control of the airport and presidential palace but this has not been confirmed. We will hear from eyewitnesses in Khartoum.

Also on the programme: Germany is switching off its last three nuclear reactors after years of debate on the topic; and scientists think ancient viruses lingering in our DNA might help the body fight off cancer.

(Photo: smoke rises from the buildings in Khartoum. Credit: AFP)