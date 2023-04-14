Main content
US intelligence leaks suspect appears in court
Jack Teixeira is charged over Pentagon documents leak.
The US airman accused of leaking confidential intelligence and defence documents has been officially charged in a court appearance in Boston. Mr Teixeira was arrested by armed FBI agents at his family home in Massachusetts on Thursday.
Also on the programme: we speak to former Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett; and the agreement to try to stop Mexican drugs cartels smuggling fentanyl into the United States.
(Image: The federal courthouse where Jack Teixeira, a member of the U.S. Air Force National Guard suspected of leaking highly classified U.S. documents, made his initial appearance in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S, on 14 April 2023. Credit: Reuters/Owen Lambert)
