The US airman accused of leaking confidential intelligence and defence documents has been officially charged in a court appearance in Boston. Mr Teixeira was arrested by armed FBI agents at his family home in Massachusetts on Thursday.

Also on the programme: we speak to former Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett; and the agreement to try to stop Mexican drugs cartels smuggling fentanyl into the United States.

(Image: The federal courthouse where Jack Teixeira, a member of the U.S. Air Force National Guard suspected of leaking highly classified U.S. documents, made his initial appearance in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S, on 14 April 2023. Credit: Reuters/Owen Lambert)