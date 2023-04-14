He's charged with the unauthorised removal and transmission of classified information. The files included confidential information about the war in Ukraine.

Also on the programme: Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has met the Chinese leader Xi Jinping as he continues his official visit to China. President Xi called for deeper cooperation with Brazil. And the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer has been launched by the European Space Agency.

(Picture: The arrest of Jack Teixeira. Credit: Reuters)