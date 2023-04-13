At least 50 classified documents containing sensitive intelligence about countries around the world and the war in Ukraine, were leaked online. We speak to James Clapper former Director of National Intelligence until 2017 about how this was able to happen.

Also on the programme: British fashion designer Mary Quant dies aged 93; and Newshour speaks to a China-based sports journalist about the Women’s Tennis Association returning to the country years after a row over the safety of a tennis player.

