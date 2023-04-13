The US President, Joe Biden, has said it is a "pleasure to be back" as he met Irish President Michael D Higgins in Dublin.

The US President, Joe Biden, has said it is a "pleasure to be back" as he met Irish President Michael D Higgins in Dublin. He is spending most of Thursday in the company of leading Irish politicians and will also address a joint session of the Irish parliament.

Also on the programme: we hear from the Washington Post's Shane Harris on his investigation into the leaking of top-secret US documents.

And, the British fashion designer Mary Quant, credited with designing the mini-skirt that helped to define the Swinging '60s, has died aged 93.

(Photo: US President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar (R) at Farmleigh House, Dublin, Ireland, 13 April, 2023. Credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)