A rapid increase in the number of electric vehicles - both cars and trucks - is planned to help the US meet its pledge to reduce carbon emissions. But how practical is the proposal? We hear from Larry Burns, who used to head research programmes for General Motors.

Also in the programme: Will President Biden's visits to Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic help or hinder the peace process? And soccer's billion-dollar scam.

(File photo: an electric car plugged into a charging point. Credit: John Walton/PA Wire)