President Biden is in Northern Ireland, marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. He has called for the return of power sharing government in a speech in the region's capital, Belfast.

Though short, it is a significant visit. We hear from the leader of one of the main political parties about its impact.

Also in the programme: The CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has given the BBC an exclusive interview, in which he says his tenure there so far has not been easy; and we'll hear about more details that have emerged on the bombing of a village in Myanmar causing the deaths of many civilians.

(Photo shows US president Joe Biden delivering his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)