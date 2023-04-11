Main content

President Biden heads for Northern Ireland

What are President Biden's personal and political ties to Ireland?

At the start of President Biden's symbolic visit to Ireland on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement, we look at the Irish connections of several US presidents with journalist Lynne Kelleher.

Also in the programme: an interview with the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about global growth and interest rates. And the travails of Tupperware, the once-cult brand of airtight plastic containers.

(Photo: US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for travel to Ireland. Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

