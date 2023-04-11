Leaked Pentagon files have been shared across social media in recent days. The files include military assessments of the war in Ukraine and the extent to which the US spies on its allies. We ask a former US defence official what steps the Pentagon should take now.

Also in the programme, we hear from a junior doctor in England on the first of four days of industrial action for better pay; and the day President Biden arrives in Northern Ireland, we speak to a former US envoy to the province.

(Photo: The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, US, 3 March, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. Credit: Joshua Roberts/Reuters)