US President Joe Biden has dropped another hint that he will seek re-election in 2024.

US President Joe Biden has dropped another hint that he will seek re-election in 2024. Mr Biden said on Monday that he "plans" on running again but added that he is "not prepared to announce it yet".

Also in the programme: Two prominent Chinese activists have been handed lengthy prison sentences after campaigning for greater government transparency. The wife of one tells us that she doesn't think he'll give up hope.

And why is the new Super Mario Bros Movie breaking box office records?

(Photo: US President Joe Biden greets guests at the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, 10 April 2023. Credit: Yuri Gripas/ABACA/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)