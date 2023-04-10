Main content

China concludes military drills in South China Sea

Tensions high in the South China Sea as Beijing sends strong signal to Taiwan.

China concludes three days military drills amid high tension in the South China Sea; also in the programme we speak to the wife of a Chinese activist sentenced to ten years in jail; and as Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement turns twenty-five we hear from one of the peace campaigners who were involved in the negotiations.

(Photo: Taiwanese naval vessels in the South China Sea. Credit: Shutterstock)

