Houthi and Saudi delegations meeting in Yemen for talks

The two groups are meeting for talks aimed at reaching a new and potentially permanent ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia has backed Yemeni government forces against the rebels during the eight-year civil war. We speak to Farea al-Muslimi, a Yemen-born research fellow at the Chatham House foreign-affairs think-tank, about the significance of the meeting. Also on the programme: a funeral is held for two murdered British-Israeli sisters; and Newshour speaks to a conservation organisation in India about the success of a project to increase the country’s tiger population.
(IMAGE: The head of Houthi Supreme Council meets shakes hands with the Saudi ambassador to Yemen. CREDIT: Reuters)

Tense atmosphere in Jerusalem on Easter

10/04/2023 13:06 GMT

