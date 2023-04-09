Saudi Arabia has backed Yemeni government forces against the rebels during the eight-year civil war. We speak to Farea al-Muslimi, a Yemen-born research fellow at the Chatham House foreign-affairs think-tank, about the significance of the meeting. Also on the programme: a funeral is held for two murdered British-Israeli sisters; and Newshour speaks to a conservation organisation in India about the success of a project to increase the country’s tiger population.

(IMAGE: The head of Houthi Supreme Council meets shakes hands with the Saudi ambassador to Yemen. CREDIT: Reuters)

