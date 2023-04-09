Main content

Tense atmosphere in Jerusalem on Easter

Israel hits Syrian military targets after rockets fired from Syria.

Tensions rise in Jerusalem as three religious holidays converge, overnight Israel targeted Syrian military positions; Jordan warns of catastrophic consequences if Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque; and we speak to the son of Benjamin Ferencz the last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, who died aged 103.

(Photo: Israeli soldiers take up positions in Malkia on the Israel-Lebanon border. Credit: shutterstock)

