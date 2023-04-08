A Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas has ordered a hold on the longstanding approval of a widely used abortion drug, mifepristone. But an hour later an Obama-picked judge in Washington state issued a competing ruling, ordering that access to the drug be preserved in 17 states. We hear from an abortion rights group and the Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative Christian legal group which represented the plaintiffs in the Texas lawsuit. Also on the programme: China conducts military exercises around Taiwan; and what are the possibilities and pitfalls of AI-generated music? (FILE PHOTO: Boxes of mifepristone. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

