Future of abortion pill in US in doubt
Texas federal judge suspends approval of Mifepristone pill.
Texas judge suspends government approval of mifepristone abortion pill, but a judge in Washington ruled access to the drug must be preserved; also in the programme Chinese military drills around Taiwan and an exiled Russian journalist speaks about her imprisoned fiancé and her thoughts on her friend Evan Gershkovich arrest.
(Photo: Used boxes of Mifepristone in a waste basket in an abortion clinic. Copyright: Reuters)
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
Today 12:06GMT