Future of abortion pill in US in doubt

Texas federal judge suspends approval of Mifepristone pill.

Texas judge suspends government approval of mifepristone abortion pill, but a judge in Washington ruled access to the drug must be preserved; also in the programme Chinese military drills around Taiwan and an exiled Russian journalist speaks about her imprisoned fiancé and her thoughts on her friend Evan Gershkovich arrest.

(Photo: Used boxes of Mifepristone in a waste basket in an abortion clinic. Copyright: Reuters)

Israel: Civilians killed in violent attacks

08/04/2023

