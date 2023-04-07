The strikes follow clashes at al-Aqsa mosque and rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza and southern Lebanon. We get the latest news from Lebanon.

Also in the programme: as the 25th anniversary of the historic Good Friday peace agreement for Northern Ireland approaches, the threat of violence hasn't completely disappeared. We speak to Sara Canning, partner of the young journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by local militants in Derry four years ago.

We'll also hear the story of a mother and daughter who fled North Korea; and learn about the hazards of Artificial Intelligence from an Australian who claims he has been defamed by a robot.

(Photo: Israeli Army strikes southern Lebanon, Alqulaylah. Credit: WAEL HAMZEH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)