The Israeli military has accused the Palestinian militant group Hamas of firing dozens of rockets from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

It said most of the 34 rockets were intercepted but that six hit Israeli territory, causing damage to buildings.

Hamas said it had no information about who fired the missiles. The attack was the biggest single barrage from Lebanon in 17 years.

(Photo shows Israeli security personnel checking the remains of a rocket in Shlomi, northern Israel on 6 April 2023. Credit: Fadi Amun/Reuters)