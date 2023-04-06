French President Emmanuel Macron has urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to use his influence to help stop Russia's war in Ukraine. The French leader is on a state visit to China, which has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Also on the programme: Japan runs out of space to bury chickens culled amid a record outbreak of bird flu. And months on from a devastating earthquake in Turkey, we hear about what life is like now in one of the country's worst-hit cities. (Image: French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping after meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 06 April 2023. Ng Han Guan/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

