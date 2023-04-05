A global policing operation has shut down one of the world’s largest criminal marketplaces. Operation Cookie Monster saw the FBI, the Dutch Police and more than a dozen other law enforcement agencies raid Genesis Market, used to buy and sell more than 80 million passwords. We speak to the leader of the Dutch Police’s cyber crime unit.

Also on the programme: The President of Poland promises to deliver more fighter jets to Ukraine as Zelensky visits Warsaw and; the South African pilot forced to make an emergency landing after finding a stowaway cobra in his cockpit.

