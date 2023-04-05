Main content
Israeli police raid Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque
Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians leave 50 injured
Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers clash at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Also in the programme: the Ukrainian grain glut that is affecting Poland’s farmers; and the exhibition featuring work by a jailed Russian anti-war artist.
(Photo: Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian man in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Credit: Reuters)
