The former US President appears in court to face 34 criminal charges

Manhattan prosecutors unveil details of the 34 criminal felonies the former US President is charged with. We report from the scene and speak to Marc Lotter, one of Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign chiefs and former Federal Prosecutor Duncan Levin.

Also on the programme: Finland joins NATO, doubling the length of the bloc’s border with Russia. We ask if the accession of the traditionally neutral country worsen tensions with Russia; and one half of Daft Punk’s surprising foray into ballet and classical music.

(IMAGE: Trump sits in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York Criminal Court CREDIT: SETH WENIG/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)