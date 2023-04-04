The former US President is preparing to face criminal charges at a New York court.

Trump is under investigation over hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. We speak to the BBC's James Reynolds live outside the court and Jim Trusty, a member of Trump’s legal team.

Also on the programme: Finland joins Nato; and Newshour speaks to a member of Daft Punk who has turned to writing music for ballet.

(Image: A Trump supporter carries a sign outside a New York court CREDIT: EPA)