The former US President returns to his hometown to face charges over hush money payments

The former US President returns to his hometown to face charges over hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. On Tuesday he will become the first former president to be criminally indicted. We speak to the BBC’s James Reynolds live from Trump Tower and New York Times investigative journalist Susanne Craig.

Also on the programme: NASA announces the four astronauts set to head to the moon for the first time since 1972 and; Newshour speaks to the inventor of the first mobile phone.

(IMAGE: Donald Trump’s plane at Palm Beach International Airport CREDIT: REUTERS/Marco Bello)