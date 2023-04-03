Main content

Donald Trump returns to New York to face charges

The former US President returns to his hometown to face charges over hush money payments

The former US President returns to his hometown to face charges over hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. On Tuesday he will become the first former president to be criminally indicted. We speak to the BBC’s James Reynolds live from Trump Tower and New York Times investigative journalist Susanne Craig.

Also on the programme: NASA announces the four astronauts set to head to the moon for the first time since 1972 and; Newshour speaks to the inventor of the first mobile phone.

(IMAGE: Donald Trump’s plane at Palm Beach International Airport CREDIT: REUTERS/Marco Bello)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia arrests woman in connection with cafe killing

Next

04/04/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.