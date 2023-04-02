Opposition leader Raila Odinga says there will be a 7-day "ceasefire" after a televised appeal from President Ruto.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has called off mass anti-government protests following a televised appeal from President William Ruto. Demonstrations earlier this week had turned violent, and many feared a repeat of the inter-ethnic fighting of 2007 and 2008. We speak to Mr Odinga.

Also on the programme: an explosion in a St Petersburg café kills one of Russia’s most prominent military bloggers; and the grandfather of electronic pop, Ryuichi Sakamoto, has died at the age of 71.

(IMAGE: A supporter of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga runs in front of a water cannon. CREDIT: REUTERS/John Muchucha)