President Volodymyr Zelensky has marked the anniversary of the retreat of Russian forces from Kyiv with a statement claiming Ukrainian troops had defeated the greatest force of evil of our time.

We will be speaking to the leader of a delegation from South Africa's governing ANC visiting Moscow. Why do they find it so hard to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

Also, should Paris ban electric scooters?

(Photo: Ukraine war: Russian strike on eastern city Kostyantynivka 'kills six' -- ruined apartment blocks in Kostyantynivka. Credit: @ANDRIYYERMAK/TWITTER)