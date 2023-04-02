Main content
Ukraine marks anniversary of the Russian withdrawal from the Kyiv region
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has marked the anniversary of the retreat of Russian forces from Kyiv with a statement claiming Ukrainian troops had defeated the greatest force of evil of our time.
We will be speaking to the leader of a delegation from South Africa's governing ANC visiting Moscow. Why do they find it so hard to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine?
Also, should Paris ban electric scooters?
(Photo: Ukraine war: Russian strike on eastern city Kostyantynivka 'kills six' -- ruined apartment blocks in Kostyantynivka. Credit: @ANDRIYYERMAK/TWITTER)
