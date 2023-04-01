The abbot of a major monastery in Kyiv, Metropolitan Pavel Lebed, is suspected of backing Russian invasion and inciting religious hatred. We hear the latest from the Ukrainian capital.

Also in the programme: a look at the US ambitions of Bytedance, the company behind the controversial, Chinese-owned video-sharing app Tiktok; and the decline of a seasonal tradition, the April Fool.

(Photo: Metropolitan Pavlo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accused of being linked to Moscow, receives an accusation letter from members of the State Security Service in Kyiv. Credit: Press Service of the State Security Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)