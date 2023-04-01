Severe weather in the United States has killed at least seven people and caused devastation across several states.

Severe weather in the United States has killed at least seven people and caused devastation across several states. Tornadoes killed three people in the state of Arkansas and injured more than twenty others. Further north, another three people died when a storm destroyed many homes in Indiana. In neighbouring Illinois, one person was killed when a theatre roof collapsed in the town of Belvidere.

Also on the programme: The authorities in Iran have promised to enforce rigorously the wearing of headscarves following months of protests. With a growing number of women going unveiled in public, MPs have given them days to act.

And we look at the fantasy role-play game Dungeons and Dragons - as a form of therapy.

(Photo: Tornado damage in Arkansas. Credit: Reuters)