His legal team say he's 'angry but not worried' about the case. An agreement has reportedly been reached for Mr Trump not to be handcuffed when he gives himself up next week.

Also on the programme: President Zelensky and several European leaders have attended ceremonies marking the first anniversary of the liberation of Bucha, one of the towns most closely associated with Russian atrocities during the war in Ukraine. And the editor in chief of the Wall Street Journal updates us on the situation of the journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges.

(Picture: US Newspapers Credit: Reuters)