Trump becomes the first former US president to be indicted

A legal panel known as a grand jury has charged Donald Trump, making him the first US president to be indicted. The charge is believed to be connected to a payment to a porn actress for keeping quiet about an alleged affair. Also on the programme, President Zelensky has promised to punish every perpetrator of war crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha, on the first anniversary of the town being retaken; and, a Bollywood movie angers Norwegians.

(Photo: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Waco, Texas 25/03/2023 Reuters)