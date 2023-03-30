Ukraine’s head of national security, Oleksiy Danilov, speaks to Newshour about the “very dangerous” situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, reflects on a year of war, including the “difficult and complicated situation” in Bakhmut, nuclear threat from Russia, and “very regrettable” situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Also on the programme, Brazil’s ex-president, Jair Bolsonaro, has returned from his self-imposed exile in the United States. We speak to his former Health Secretary. And a novel approach to getting pandas to mate in captivity.

(Photo: Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, speaking during an interview in Kyiv, February 7, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Anna Voitenko)