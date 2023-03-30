The US newspaper, Wall Street Journal, has expressed deep concern for the safety of one of its reporters who's been arrested for spying in Russia. Also on the programme, a new report by the South Korean government says North Korea is using public executions to instil fear into its people; and, a simple blood test could prevent unnecessary chemotherapy treatment for thousands of bowel cancer patients every year.

(Photo: Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich leaves a court building in Moscow 30/03/2023 Reuters)