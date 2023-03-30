Main content

American journalist arrested in Russia on spying

The Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich detained on charges of spying

The US newspaper, Wall Street Journal, has expressed deep concern for the safety of one of its reporters who's been arrested for spying in Russia. Also on the programme, a new report by the South Korean government says North Korea is using public executions to instil fear into its people; and, a simple blood test could prevent unnecessary chemotherapy treatment for thousands of bowel cancer patients every year.

(Photo: Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich leaves a court building in Moscow 30/03/2023 Reuters)

