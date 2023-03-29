As the risks of artificial intelligence become more obvious, some of the tech industry's giants issue a plea to slow down development.

Key figures in the technology world want the training of powerful artificial intelligence systems to be suspended amid fears of a threat to humanity.

They have signed an open letter warning of potential risks, and say the race to develop AI systems, such as the presently popular ChatGPT, is out of control.

Also in the programme: How an over-the-counter treatment could save tens of thousands of lives among those overdosing on opoid drugs; and the suffering of cobalt miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo that you never knew your electric car was causing.

(Photo shows the introduction page of ChatGPT, an interactive AI chatbot model trained and developed by OpenAI, on its website. Credit: Wu Hao/EPA)