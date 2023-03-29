European Court of Human Rights is hearing such a case for the first time.

More than 2,000 women are taking the Swiss government to court claiming its policy on climate change is violating their right to life and health - the first time the European Court of Human Rights will hear such a case; also, scientists reveal brightest gamma explosion ever; and the British man who helped bring early jazz to Europe.

(Photo: Meltwater flows on the ice of the Pers Glacier in front of Mount Piz Palue near the Alpine resort of Pontresina, Switzerland Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)