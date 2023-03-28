Main content

Migrants dead after northern Mexico facility fire

Dozens of people have died in a fire in a migrant processing centre in northern Mexico close to the border with the United States.

Ciudad Juárez, where the fire occurred, is located across the Rio Grande river from El Paso, Texas and has seen an influx of people in recent weeks.

Many of the victims are thought to be people from Central and South America trying to reach the US.

Also in the programme: After another day of strikes and rallies in France against the government's pension reforms, we ask a union leader if they're ready to compromise; and the Syrian refugees in Lebanon forced to pick litter to earn a living.

(Photo shows Mexican firefighters removing injured migrants, mostly Venezuelans, from the National Migration Institute building in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Credit: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

