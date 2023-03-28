Dozens of people have died in a fire in a migrant processing centre in northern Mexico close to the border with the United States.

Ciudad Juárez, where the fire occurred, is located across the Rio Grande river from El Paso, Texas and has seen an influx of people in recent weeks.

Many of the victims are thought to be people from Central and South America trying to reach the US.

(Photo shows Mexican firefighters removing injured migrants, mostly Venezuelans, from the National Migration Institute building in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Credit: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)