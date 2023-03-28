Despite a delay to controversial judicial reforms in Israel, little is resolved and more protests are planned.

Opposition parties in Israel are preparing to enter talks with the far-right coalition over the government's judicial overhaul plan, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced its passage through parliament would be paused. We speak to a politician from the prime minister’s Likud party.

Also in the programme: We're live in Nashville Tennessee, after a primary school shooting kills six; and the remarkable Ethiopian pianist and nun Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, who has died aged 99. We hear her play.

(Photo: Israeli protesters chant in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's plan for judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2023. Credit: Reuters/Itai Ron)