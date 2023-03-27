Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would delay a key part of controversial plans to overhaul the justice system.

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would delay a key part of controversial plans to overhaul the justice system to prevent a "rupture among our people". However it is unclear what a delay will achieve beyond buying time.

It followed intense protests after he fired his defence minister, who had spoken against the plans.

Also in the programme: Another school shooting in the US prompts renewed calls from the White House for gun control; and we ask if the steam has gone out of the Scottish independence movement with the appointment of a new governing party leader.

(Photo shows Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Israel on 27 March 2023. Credit: Abir Sultan/EPA)