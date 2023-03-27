Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the nation as strikes and protests continue over plans to overhaul the judicial system.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under immense pressure over controversial judicial reforms that he wants to push through. The changes to the country's justice system have provoked an outpouring of anger from nearly all parts of Israeli society, including its powerful military. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in anger on Sunday evening after Mr Netanyahu fired his defence minister, who had called for a pause on the changes. We'll be live in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Also in the programme: Our South East Asia correspondent reports from inside Myanmar for the first time since the coup in 2021; and we have a report from the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, almost wiped off the map by Friday's tornado.

(Photo: Protesters gather outside the Israeli Parliament ahead of mass protests in Jerusalem, 27 March 2023. Mass protests have been held in Israel for 12 weeks against the government's plans to reform the justice system and limit the power of the Supreme Court. Credit: Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)