Investigators in the US have seized six more classified documents form President Biden’s family home in Delaware. The White House says it is cooperating fully with the investigation, but Republican lawmakers are accusing the President of lying to the public.

Also on Weekend: Over 100,000 have taken to the streets in Israel to demonstrate against plans by the country’s right-wing government to overhaul the judicial system; and conservationists in India warn that the growth of river tourism will threaten the Ganges’ endangered dolphins.

Joining Paul Henley to discuss this and more in the studio in London are Lijia Zhang, a Chinese-born writer and social commentator and Tim Jackson, an ecological economist and writer and Professor of Sustainable Development at the University of Surrey.

(Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday. Credit: Reuters).