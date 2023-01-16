Main content

Nepal crash: hopes fade of finding survivors

Rescue workers in Nepal have resumed their search, as hopes of finding survivors fade

Rescue workers in Nepal have resumed their search for four people who are still unaccounted for after Sunday's deadly plane crash, as a national day of mourning is being observed for the victims.

The mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro warns there may be no further survivors after Saturday's Russian missile strike on an apartment building.

US president Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in California after devastating winter storms, with thousands of people told to leave their homes - we hear what conditions are like in San Francisco.

