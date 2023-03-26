Main content

Netanyahu removes defence minister

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has transferred Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant from his post. On Saturday, Mr Gallant called on the prime minister to halt legislation on his proposed changes to the judiciary. The controversial bill has divided the country with many seeing it as a threat to Israeli democracy.

Also in the programme: Kamala Harris arrives in Ghana as part of an Africa tour; and we hear from a Sierra Leonean living in Tunisia, on the difficulties facing sub-Saharan African migrants in the country.

(Picture: Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant has been dismissed. Credit: EPA/ATEF SAFADI)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

'Russia to station nuclear weapons in Belarus' - Putin

Next

27/03/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.