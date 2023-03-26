The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has transferred Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant from his post. On Saturday, Mr Gallant called on the prime minister to halt legislation on his proposed changes to the judiciary. The controversial bill has divided the country with many seeing it as a threat to Israeli democracy.

Also in the programme: Kamala Harris arrives in Ghana as part of an Africa tour; and we hear from a Sierra Leonean living in Tunisia, on the difficulties facing sub-Saharan African migrants in the country.

(Picture: Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant has been dismissed. Credit: EPA/ATEF SAFADI)