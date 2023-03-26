Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring country and ally Belarus, President Vladimir Putin has said.

Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, President Vladimir Putin has declared. But he said the move would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements and compared it to the US stationing its weapons in Europe.

We'll hear what an advisor to Ukraine's Ministry of Defence thinks about the situation and what it tells us about the closeness between Russia and its neighbouring ally Belarus.

Also in the programme: As more lives are lost at sea off Tunisia, why are so many sub-Saharan migrants now using the country as a departure point to cross the Mediterranean to Europe? And why the people of Lebanon have woken up today in two time zones.

(Photo shows Vladimir Putin at a recent meeting with members of the Security Council. Credit: Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via Reuters)