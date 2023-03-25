Main content

Rwandan dissident handed over to Qatari government

Spokeswoman: release will help Kigali ‘reset’ relations with Washington

The Rwandan dissident, Paul Rusesabagina, has been handed over to the Qatari government after being freed from jail. Mr Rusesabagina, whose heroism during the 1994 genocide was the subject of the film, Hotel Rwanda. He is later expected to fly to the United States to join his family.

Also in the programme: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemns defamation ruling; and the US state of Mississippi is hit by tornadoes.

(Photo: Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina walks handcuffed with guards to attend a court hearing at the Kicukiro Primary court in Kigali, Rwanda. CREDIT: EPA/EUGENE UWIMANA)

