Mr Rusesabagina is credited with saving over a thousand people during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda

We start in Rwanda, where Paul Rusesabagina has been released from prison. He the manager of a hotel in Kigali in 1994 and is credited with saving the lives of more than a thousand people during the genocide. The movie "Hotel Rwanda" was inspired by his story. We bring you the latest on that story.

Also on the programme: An MI5 spy who helped bring peace to Northern Ireland by defying orders, has broken his silence to the BBC, and we go to Israel and hear the views of ordinary people to the government’s plan to reform the country's judiciary.

(Photo: Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, walks in handcuffs to a courtroom in Kigali, Rwanda February 26, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana)