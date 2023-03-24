Opposition parties in India have accused the government of stifling democracy after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from parliament over a defamation conviction.

Opposition parties in India have accused the government of stifling democracy after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from parliament over a defamation conviction. But a supporter of Prime Minister Modi tells us that it's a legal, not a political, matter.

Also on the programme, Rwanda has said it will release the jailed dissident Paul Rusesabagina, whose life inspired a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide. And Utah has now become the first American state to require parental permission for anyone under eighteen to use social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook. We will be joined by the governor of the state.

