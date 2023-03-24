Protests in France from people angry at President Macron's forced-through pension reforms have resulted in more than 400 arrests and the cancellation of a UK state visit.

Several French cities saw violence on the sidelines of Thursday's largely peaceful protests that attracted more than a million people.

King Charles III's state visit to France has been postponed, after a request by President Emmanuel Macron. The Elysée Palace said the decision was taken jointly.

The entrance to the town hall in Bordeaux was set alight, but the deputy mayor of the city tells us she supports the sentiments of the protesters.

Also in the programme: Why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial reforms are "illegal" according to the nation's attorney general; and we'll hear from our correspondent on the frontline in Ukraine's Donbas region.

(Photo shows a broken billboard with graffiti reading "useless Macron" after clashes during protests over French government's pension reform in Paris, France. Credit: Yves Herman)