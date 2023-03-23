Tens of thousands of Israelis are back on the streets after parliament passed a law limiting the power of the courts to unseat a prime minister, deemed unfit for office.

Israelis are holding demonstrations across the country in the latest mass protest against moves by the government to overhaul the judicial system.

The law would make it more difficult for courts to remove a prime minister deemed unfit for office.

We'll hear from a former prime minister who tells us he believes the government is looking increasingly isolated.

Also in the programme: The boss of Tiktok prepares to testify before Congress in the US about the company's links to the Chinese Communist Party; and is Germany trying to derail an EU ban on petrol and diesel vehicles from 2035?

(Photo shows demonstrators attending a "Day of Shutdown" protest in Tel Aviv, Israel on 23 March 2023. Credit: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)