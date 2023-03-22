Main content

UN issues dire warning over water

The UN opened its first conference on water security in almost half a century with a plea to governments to better manage one of humanity's shared resources.

The UN opened its first conference on water security in almost half a century on Wednesday with a plea to governments to better manage one of humanity's shared resources. Co-chairwoman of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, Mariana Mazzucato tells Newshour about the scale of the problem.

Also in the programme: Judicial reforms in Israel; and the life-giving molecule found on an asteroid.

(Photo: Haider Jalil, 10, fills a water tank from a truck outside his family home in the village of Al-Bouzayyat which sits on the bank of a former canal which has dried up, in Diwaniya, Iraq. Credit: REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo)

