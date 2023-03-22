Rights groups in Uganda have expressed concern about a new draft law which would make it a crime for people to identify as LGBT. Also on the programme, the UN has warned of a looming global water crisis because of pollution and excessive consumption, ahead of its first big conference on the subject in decades; and we hear from one of the first women who joined the London Stock Exchange, fifty years ago.

(Photo: Uganda considers bill to criminalize identifying as LGBTQ in Kampala 21/03/2023 Reuters)