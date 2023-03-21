Main content

Court mulls possible indictment of Trump

A New York court is deciding whether to indict Donald Trump over alleged hush money paid to a pornographic actress.

A New York court investigating ex-president Donald Trump over allegations he paid hush money to a pornographic actress is poised to release its decision.

Also in the programme: Tim Franks reports from the West Bank; and Yusuf / Cat Stevens.

(Picture: Demonstrators shout and hold up signs outside New York Criminal Court in advance of a potential Indictment of former President Donald Trump in New York. Credit: Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

