Newshour special broadcast from the West Bank

Israelis allowed back into evacuated West Bank settlements likely to anger Palestinians

As Israel's parliament votes to allow Israelis back into four settlements evacuated years ago, we'll hear from Tim Franks in the occupied West Bank. Also on the programme, Russia's president Vladimir Putin has been discussing the war in Ukraine with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting Moscow; and, an Indonesian court has agreed to allow a lawsuit brought by parents of children who died after being given tainted cough syrup.

(Photo: Protests against Israel"s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv 18/03/2023 Reuters)

Today 14:06GMT
